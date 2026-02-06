Modi’s name will be remembered with Epstein: Indian parliamentarian

Imran Partapgarhi, an Indian member of parliament, on Monday lambasted Indian PM Modi over his Epstein files link and said that India’s first PM Nehru is remembered for meeting Einstein but Modi will be remembered for his links to Epstein.

MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party–led government and Prime Minister Modi, delivering a strongly worded speech in Parliament in which he raised concerns over the declining space for justice, dissent, and minority rights in the country.

In his speech in Parliament, Imran Pratapgarhi drew a contrast between official narratives and what he called the realities on the ground.

He cited various events of discrimination being done with Muslims and other communities, including Christian and said this in “New India” of the Modi Government.

Pratapgarhi highlighted multiple recent cases to underline what he termed “selective enforcement of law,” including FIRs against people offering namaz in Bareilly, cases filed against Christians during Christmas preparations, demolition of a school in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, despite community protests, and shop demolitions in Banaras even after court stays.

He also referred to the cancellation of recognition for 42 Muslim students who had qualified the NEET medical entrance examination in Jammu and Kashmir, describing the move as discriminatory.

Concluding his speech, Pratapgarhi said Modi’s name will be remembered with Epstein.