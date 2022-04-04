Moeed Yusuf ‘extremely satisfied, content’ with role as NSA

ISLAMABAD: Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday termed his tenure as National Security Advisor (NSA) satisfactory.

Taking to Twitter, Yusuf, who ceased to hold his office after the dissolution of the National Assembly, said, “Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA’s office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud.”

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve our great country! Thank you again. Pakistan Paindabad,” he added.

Moeed Yusuf thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for “trusting me with this immense responsibility and allowing me to do justice to my role as the NSA”.

“Thanks also to all others who allowed the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause,” he said.

