Strong economic ties crucial for bringing peace, stability to region: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has said during the Kabul visit that strong economic ties are crucial for bringing peace and stability to the region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During his meeting with Afghan Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi at the Presidential Palace, Moeed Yusuf exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade, transit and regional projects. The meeting was also attended by the Afghan minister for trade and industry, as well as the representatives of the chamber of commerce.

The NSA said that Pakistan gave importance to expanding its trade and transit fields besides being ready to go ahead with its regional projects.

He said that Pakistan is standing with the Afghan people and it will continue to cooperate with Afghanistan in every field. He stressed the need to appoint delegations in the private sector from both sides.

Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly neighbouring Islamic countries. He added that Afghanistan desires strong bilateral ties with all regional countries including Pakistan.

He also thanked Pakistan for its cooperation and hosting Afghan refugees.

He assured that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan. He urged early completion of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline, Central Asia-South Asia power and other projects.

He invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Afghanistan. Hanafi said that they wanted to strengthen the fields of trade and transit of the country.

A Pakistani delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has arrived in Kabul today to hold talks with the Afghanistan government on matters of mutual interests.

Upon their arrival in Afghanistan capital, Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi welcomed the Pakistani delegation at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Moeed Yusuf held separate meetings with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi.

