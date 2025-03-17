‘Messed up his team’: Moeen Ali backs BCCI’s decision to ban Brook

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has backed the BCCI’s decision to ban Harry Book from the Indian Premiere League after he withdrew from the IPL 2025.

Brook was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore, however, he announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Following his announcement, reports emerged that the BCCI banned Harry Book from the IPL for two years.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” Indian media outlet cited a BCCI spokesperson as saying.

His teammate Moeen Ali has now revealed that he agreed with the decision after Harry Brook opted out of the IPL 2025.

“It’s not [harsh] though, I kinda agree with it. A lot of people do that [withdrawing]. People have done it in the past, and then they come back in and end up getting a better financial package or whatever it is. It kinda messes up a lot of things as well at the same time,” he said during a podcast.

Moeen Ali was of the view that the England batter’s decision ‘messed’ up Delhi Capitals’ combination ahead of the IPL 2025.

“It’s messed his team up, him pulling him out. Any team that loses Harry Brook is messed up a bit, and they’ve got to now rejig everything and stuff like that. Forget him for a second, if you do pull out, the rule is you get a ban, unless it’s a family reason or injury. If it’s injury, it’s different. But I think if you just pull out, then it’s… I kinda agree with it [the rules],” the England all-rounder said.