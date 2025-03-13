Former England cricketer downplays Pakistan pace trio’s threat

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has raised doubts about the abilities of Pakistan’s pace trio, including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan pacers’ effectiveness and match-winning abilities came under the spotlight following the side’s winless outing in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025.

Several fans and former cricketers urged the Pakistan cricket team to move on from the pace trio, led by Shaheen Afridi.

Now, former England player Moeen Ali also questioned the abilities and skillset of Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

While he acknowledged the talent of Pakistan’s seamer during a recent interview, the former England captain was sceptical about the claim of them being the best in world cricket.

“There’s this perception, especially among people with Pakistani backgrounds, that Pakistan has the best seamers. I’m like, no. They’re good, but they’re not the best,” Moeen Ali stated.

“Naseem Shah, Shaheen, and Haris Rauf are very good, don’t get me wrong. We’re not saying they’re bad, but they’re not the best either,” he said.

Moeen Ali’s comment on Pakistan’s pace trio comes weeks after former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Hafeez urged the Pakistan cricket to bring new pacers to replace the current lot.

“The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf failed to perform in 2023’s Asia Cup, 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and in the Champions Trophy 2025,” Hafeez said while talking to a private TV, following Pakistan’s defeat to India.

“It is time to realise that these guys, according to many people they have skills, lekin vo skills bada tournament jitwane k kabil nahi hume najar aa rahe hai, vo sabit nahi kar rahe hai. Let’s move on from them. Let’s bring other people,” he added.