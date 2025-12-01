Moeen Ali expresses excitement to join PSL 2026

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali is also set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he announced on Monday.

Moeen, 38, expressed his excitement at joining the PSL, noting that the league has earned a reputation for hosting top-level cricket.

“I’m really excited to be joining HBL PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.

He further mentioned his experience of playing in Pakistan and praised the crowds for passionately supporting their favorite teams.

“Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; the quality of cricket is outstanding, and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best.

I’m looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience, Insha’Allah!,” he said.

The Birmingham-born Moeen has extensive experience and has been a regular on the global T20 circuit.

Notably, Moeen had featured in the league previously, having played for Multan Sultans in nine games from 2019 to 2021.

Besides PSL, he has been regular in the IPL in recent years, having played for three different franchises since 2018.

For the unversed, Moeen Ali will be the second high-profile player after Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, to announce his participation in the PSL.

Two days ago, the star batter announced that he would enter a new chapter after ending his 14-year IPL journey.

“As one chapter closes, another one opens. I’m excited to share that I’ll be joining the PSL next season. I can’t wait to be part of the energy and talent of this league,” he wrote in a post on X.