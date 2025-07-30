Mohammad Abbas joins legendary Pakistan pacers in elite list

Pacer Mohammad Abbas has joined legendary Pakistan fast bowlers in an elite list amid his stint with Nottinghamshire.

The right-arm pacer bagged three wickets in the first innings of Somerset in the four-day fixture during the County Championship Division.

With the three wickets, Mohammad Abbas became just the fifth Pakistan fast bowler to claim 800 first-class wickets.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan leads the list, with 1,287 wickets in 382 matches, followed by Wasim Akram, who picked up 1,042 wickets in 257 matches.

Former Pakistan fast bowlers Sarfaraz Nawaz and Waqar Younis are third and fourth with 956 and 800 wickets, respectively.

Most first-class wickets by Pakistan fast bowlers:

Imran Khan – 1,287 wickets in 382 matches

Wasim Akram – 1,042 wickets in 257 matches

Sarfaraz Nawaz – 956 wickets in 299 matches

Waqar Younis – 800 wickets in 228 matches

Mohammad Abbas – 800 wickets in 198 matches*

Meanwhile, Abbas continued his exceptional stint with Nottinghamshire in the ongoing season.

The 35-year-old has so far picked up 25 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.04.

Before his stint with the county club, he was part of Hampshire and took 180 wickets at an average of 19.07 across four seasons.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas has featured in 27 Tests so far and has taken 100 wickets at an average of 23.18.

In the red-ball format for the national side, he has five five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul to his name.