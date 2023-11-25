Mohammad Abbas speaks up about Australia-tour snub

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas opened up on not being selected in the team for the upcoming three-match Test series against hosts Australia.

Pakistan will be touring Australia for the five-day matches in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney under the leadership of the top-order batter Shan Masood.

Mohammad Abbas – who has impressed cricket fans, experts and former cricketers with his County cricket performances in England – was not picked in the 18-member squad.

The 33-year-old talked about his snub from the side in the ARY News sports show ‘Bouncer’. The pacer expressed his disappointment in not being given a chance to make the country proud despite putting in the effort.

Mohammad Abbas recalled receiving phone calls from the management. He said the first call he received was when former batter Mohammad Waseem was the chief selector. He claimed that the former chief of the selection committee had told him that his performances were being looked at despite him not being in the national team.

Mohammad Abbas said Mohammad Waseem did not tell him the reason for his exclusion from the side. He added that he was informed about getting was stripped of his central contract in the following interaction.

The cricketer said the management told him not to worry and continue putting in hard work.

