Mohammad Amir lashes out at ex-coaches after Abbas’ terrific bowling against SA on comeback

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir criticized the national coaching staff for their decision to exclude Mohammad Abbas from the international circuit, following the latter’s impressive performance against South Africa in first Test match.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Amir condemned the coaching decisions that led to Abbas being sidelined for years despite his consistent form. “Bring those coaches forward who dropped Abbas because of his pace. It took Abbas three years to make a comeback—a slap in their faces,” Amir wrote.

Woh coaches ko samne le k ayo jinho ne abbas ko pace ki wajah se bahir kar diya.or abbas ko 3 saal lage comeback me.slap on their faces — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 29, 2024

Mohammad Abbas delivered a scintillating performance in Pakistan’s narrow loss to South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park, taking crucial wickets in a relentless spell of 15 overs that shifted the momentum in the match.

Read more: South Africa beat Pakistan to qualify for ICC WTC final

Having already claimed the scalps of Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs late on day three, Abbas returned on the final day to dismiss two of South Africa’s most dangerous batsmen, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. His double breakthrough brought Pakistan back into the contest and gave them a sniff of victory. Abbas then extended Pakistan’s dominance by removing David Bedingham and first-innings half-centurion Corbin Bosch, leaving South Africa at a precarious 99/8 after being well-placed at 96/4.

Abbas’ outstanding spell helped orchestrate a dramatic collapse for the hosts, and his performance was widely praised by cricket fans and experts alike. His vital wickets saw South Africa slump from a stable 96-4 to 99-8, giving Pakistan a real chance of victory despite ultimately losing by two wickets.