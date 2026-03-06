'Where are Musa, Akif, Hasnain': Mohammad Amir criticises PCB bowling selections

Former Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has questioned the bowling selections made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee.

Speaking on a private Tv, Mohammad Amir said Pakistan has fast bowlers capable of delivering at speeds of around 140 km/h, yet several promising names are missing from the national side. He pointed out that players such as Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Akif Javed are not being seen in the team, with concerns sometimes raised over issues such as bowling actions.

He urged selectors not to rush decisions and instead choose players purely on performance.

Mohammad Amir also highlighted Salman Irshad and Zaman Khan as strong T20 death bowlers, saying they should be considered because of their ability to bowl yorkers both in the middle overs and at the death.

Referring to the upcoming Pakistan Super League, Amir remarked that he expects the national team to once again be selected largely on the basis of performances in the tournament.

Earlier, Mohammad Amir has predicted that Salman Ali Agha would not remain the captain of the T20 squad following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking to a private news channel regarding the national team’s defeat against England, Mohammad Amir shared his forecast for the team’s short-format leadership.

When the program’s host asked whether the current captain would stay or if changes were imminent, the pacer was candid in his response.

“In my opinion, Salman Ali Agha will not be the T20 captain after the T20 World Cup 2026,” Amir stated.

Furthermore, Amir expressed concern over the lack of leadership within the squad, claiming there is currently no one capable of leading the side.