Mohammad Amir gets Ireland visa, set to join team on May 10

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday secured his visa for Ireland and is expected to join the team on May 10, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was making arrangements for Mohammad Amir’s earliest departure to Dublin for the three-match T20I series.

“Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will miss the first T20I due to delays in the issuance of his visa. He is expected to join the side on Friday,” stated PCB in a press release.

While the Men in Green reached Dublin via Dubai on Wednesday, Mohammad Amir could not leave for Ireland on the back of a delay in the issuance of the visa.

The pacer will miss the first T20I match as he is expected to join the side on Friday.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad departed for Ireland in the absence of Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, who joined the team in Dublin after participating in the County Championship.

The PCB on May 2 announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming England and Ireland series, which included bowler Hasan Ali, and excluded pacer Zaman Khan, who was part of the recent series against New Zealand.

Following the conclusion of the three-match series against Ireland, the Pakistan squad will leave for England to play a four-match series.

The national selection committee brought back Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha to the 18-player squad.

Meanwhile, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan did not make the final cut.