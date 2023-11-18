Mohammad Amir’s statements about Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan go viral

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir surprised Pakistan fans by recommending a change in the T20I team following the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal as they lost five out of the nine games in the round-robin stage.

The side’s dismal performance led to Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan’s all-format captain. Opening batter Shan Masood and pacer Shaheen Afridi replaced him as Test and T20I captain respectively.

Mohammad Amir became the talk of town with his comments on former captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. The left-arm pacer said, if he was captain, the duo would not be in his team as openers.

The fast bowler said that Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub would play in that capacity as they would give the side a start in the crucial first six overs.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s next T20I fixture is scheduled against hosts New Zealand. The game is part of a five-match bilateral series.

The matches will be played on January 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21 in Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin, and Christchurch respectively.