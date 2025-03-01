Mohammad Amir picks favourite bowlers for his team

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has shared his top choices for bowlers he would include in his ideal team.

In a conversation on a private TV channel, Mohammad Amir was asked about his top three favourite pacers to include in the bowling attack, if he became captain of the Pakistan team.

Amir named his favorite pacers, revealing a mix of established and emerging talent including Wasim Jr., Under-19’s Ali Raza and Muhammad Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani.

When asked to expand his selection to top five, Amir said Muhammad Ali, Wasim Jr., Akif, Ali Raza and Shahnawaz Dahani would be his choice.

Shaheen Afridi was behind my T20 World Cup 2024 comeback: Mohammad Amir

Earlier, Mohammad Amir revealed that Shaheen Afridi convinced him to reverse his international retirement before the T20 World Cup 2024.

The left-arm pacer retired from international cricket in December 2020, however, he played franchise cricket around the world during that time.

In March last year, Mohammad Amir announced taking his retirement back and declared himself available for the T20 World Cup 2024.

At the time, he said that he took the decision after ‘positive discussions’ with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

“I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions,” Amir wrote in a post on X.