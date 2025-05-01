Mohammad Amir returns to Essex for upcoming Vitality Blast

Pacer Mohammad Amir, currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10, has rejoined Essex for the upcoming Vitality Blast campaign.

The right-arm pacer first joined the club in 2017 and played in three seasons for the side.

The Pakistan fast bowler featured in 21 games for Essex, claiming 24 wickets, including 10 at 20.10 in 2019.

Essex, who were County Champions in 2019, went on to win the Blast final and completed the double.

Following the announcement of his return to Essex for the upcoming Vitality Blast campaign, Mohammad Amir expressed gratitude to the management and the fans.

“I am very excited to join Essex once again. I have always enjoyed my time at this club where I feel at home and the love I received from the team and the amazing supporters was overwhelming,” he said.

“I look forward to contributing to the team and hopefully help the club achieve success this season,” the Pakistan fast bowler added.

It is worth mentioning here that the left-arm pacer has played in six games for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL 10.

He has bagged seven wickets in those games, with an economy of 7.78.

Mohammad Amir received widespread acclaim for his dominance over Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The left-arm pacer dismissed the star batter for a duck in their opening game.

In their second PSL 10 encounter, Mohammad Amir removed Babar Azam with a brilliant in-swinging delivery when Peshawar Zalmi were chasing 179.