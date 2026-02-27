Mohammad Amir stands firm on India prediction

Mohammad Amir, a former seasoned fast bowler, says, “I stand by my statement that India will not go to the semi-finals.”

In an interview with a private television channel, veteran fast bowler Mohammad Amir stated that it is a given that India will not advance to the semi-finals.

Ahmed Shehzad stated that he is warning India that our team has previously dealt with the politics that are occurring in your squad and that we should wait and see how things play out in cricket.

He claimed that since politics has infiltrated their team, India is currently the next team on the course they are taking.

Earlier this month, Mohammad Amir offered a frank critique of Abhishek Sharma ahead of the high-profile India–Pakistan showdown in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

Speaking on a television programme, the former Pakistan fast bowler questioned the Indian opener’s technique and consistency, describing him as more of an aggressive hitter than a technically refined batter.

“From what I’ve seen, if I’m being completely honest, he looks like a slogger to me,” Amir remarked. “He goes hard at almost every ball. If it comes off, it comes off — but more often than not, the risk of failure is higher.”

Amir highlighted what he sees as Sharma’s inconsistent returns, suggesting that the left-hander often produces one big score among several low ones. He also expressed concerns about Sharma’s technique, saying his approach appears to rely heavily on power rather than solid fundamentals.

Amir acknowledged the threat Sharma poses when in form, noting that he can dismantle any bowling attack on his day. However, he added that the batter still seems susceptible to quality variations, particularly slower balls and subtle swing.