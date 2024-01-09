Mohammad Amir’s adorable video with daughter goes viral

An adorable video of former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir and his daughter Ayra Amir has gone viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mohammad Amir shared the heartfelt video on his Twitter account. The former Pakistan pacer was helping his child Ayra get relaxed in the clip.

madam g thak gayi hain to massage karwa rhi hain😅😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/pdrOPNO5kP — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 9, 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohammad Amir is spending vacations with his family in Dubai. The prolific cricketer had shared pictures from the trip on his account.

with my beautiful ladies 🥰🥰🥰. pic.twitter.com/7CtZ0qqw62 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 8, 2024

The 30-year-old married Narjis Khatun in 2016. They are now parents to three daughters Minsa Amir, Zoya Amir and Ayra Amir.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Amir played 147 international fixtures for Pakistan and took 259 wickets across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He was part of the victorious Pakistan teams in the ICC World T20 in 2009 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

He was part of the side that won the ICC World T20 2009 in England. The following year, he was banned for five years over spot-fixing in the Test series against England.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir)

The left-arm pacer made his international return in 2016 after proving his mettle in the domestic and overseas competitions.

He put on memorable performances and his show in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was a testament to his match-winning skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir)

He was part of the Pakistan squad in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But following the tournament, he and the Pakistan Cricket Board were not on good terms.

The pacer was dropped from the national side and his last appearance in the Test and ODI format was against Sri Lanka the same year.

Mohammad Amir questioned the policies and strategies of the then management, before finally announcing his retirement from international cricket, citing “shabby treatment,” and “mental torture” as the reason in 2020.

Related – ‘Mohammad Amir should be in Pakistan team’