Mohammad Hafeez reveals Pakistan’s two ‘most valuable players’

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Hafeez has expressed his concerns about the Pakistan cricket team current performance, stating it is going through a difficult phase.

Mohammad Hafeez’s comments came after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In a recent cricket show, Mohammad Hafeez; however, praised two young cricketers, Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub as ‘most valuable players’ for the Pakistan team.

Mohammad Hafeez recalled his experience as the director of the Pakistan team for two months, during which he ‘gave’ opportunities to young players like Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, and Saim Ayub in the Australia tour.

“When I joined the team as a director, there was perception that the team’s bench strength was not ready,” he added.

He criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management, particularly Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the team’s struggles.

“Mohsin Naqvi has changed four to five management teams, appointed captains of his choice, and formed selection committees that have made decisions that have backfired,” Mohammad Hafeez said

He was of the view that the the PCB chairman must take responsibility for his decisions during the tenure.

Read More: Pakistan remain winless in Champions Trophy 2025 as Bangladesh clash abandoned

Earlier, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Pakistan cricket team following their disappointing loss to India, saying the national team lacks required skills to compete on the biggest occasion.

During a recent cricket show, Shoaib Akhtar said, “We always speak about intent but I think they also lack skills. If they had skills, they wouldn’t have played like way.”

He also expressed his discontent with the team’s management and captaincy during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, labeling them as “clueless” and “brainless”.

“Clueless management to be honest, brainless captaincy… absolutely average team who displayed the skills there… nothing to talk about it,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar taking a jibe at the team for their ‘successive’ failures in the past few years.