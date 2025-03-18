Hafeez clarifies remarks on Pakistan’s 90s cricket stars

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez has clarified the remarks he made on Pakistan cricket team’s players from the 90s era.

The former Pakistan captain drew the ire of several cricketers from the 90s era after he questioned their legacy over their failure to win major ICC tournaments.

Speaking with a private TV channel, the former allrounder said that Pakistan cricket stars could not inspire the upcoming generation as they could not win a single ICC tournament.

“I am a big admirer of the cricketers from the 1990s, but when we talk about their legacy, it’s clear they didn’t bring home an ICC trophy. They were part of the World Cups in 1996, 1999, and 2003, and despite our strong performances, we lost each time,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

Several former cricketers and fans took aim at him for allegedly undermining the legacy of the 90s stars.

The former Pakistan captain has now clarified the remarks he made about Pakistan cricket stars.

“Some of the media houses are fabricating the actual content. Context of discussion was all about Teams winning ICC events to inspire coming generations. Therefore I explained how the greats of game from Pakistan with all the cricket talent they have couldn’t win ICC events (post 92 WC) in 1996,1999 & 2003,” Mohammad Hafeez wrote in a post on X.

The former Pakistan captain reiterated that his comments were not targeted at any individual player from any era.

“It was never a personal criticism on any of the respective player from my side,” he wrote.