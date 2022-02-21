PSL 2022: Zalmi’s Haris takes a stunning catch as Zazai drops it

Mohammad Haris of Peshawar Zalmi has once again left the spectators in awe after taking an incredible one hand catch inches from the ground to dismiss Lahore Qalandars’ Kamran Ghulam.

The amazing moment was captured during the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi when LQ’s Kamran Ghulam played a pull shot and got the top edge.

Hazrat Zazai juggled it with but dropped it at the end when the quick thinker Mohammad Haris dived forward and took one hand catch inches from the ground.

It was difficult for the on-field umpire to ascertain whether Kamran Ghulam was dismissed or not, however, the TV umpire found it a clean catch after watching the replay.

In the last group match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7, Lahore Qalandars’ bowlers displayed a combined bowling effort to assist their side to restrict Peshawar Zalmi at 158-7 in the first inning, here at Gaddafi Stadium.

After opting to bat first, the Zalmi managed to set a 158-runs for the home side, thanks to the veteran Shoaib Malik, who played a gritty knock of 32 runs.

