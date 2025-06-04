Mohammad Haris goes up 210 spots in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris jumped 210 spots in the ICC T20I rankings after his exceptional outing in the Bangladesh series.

The right-handed batter was named Player of the Series for helping Pakistan complete a dominant 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

Mohammad Haris registered the second-fastest T20I century by a Pakistani batter, and the first non-opening Pakistan batter to score a century in the final match.

The wicketkeeping batter hit an unbeaten 107 off just 46 balls in the third T20I, following his knocks of 41 and 31 in the previous two games.

Following his exceptional outing with the bat, Mohammad Haris jumped up 210 places to 30th spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Apart from him, middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz surged 57 places to a career-best equal 45th in the batting charts.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also saw a notable rise in his ICC T20I rankings, up 42 spots to 75th place.

In the bowling department, Abbas Afridi jumped 18 spots to 19th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowlers Rankings, where he joined South Africa’s Anrich Nortje and Haris Rauf.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan’s 55 runs in two innings and four wickets across the series helped him climb 10 places to No.14 in the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings.