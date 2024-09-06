Mohammad Haris ties the knot, drops nikah pictures

Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris has announced the beginning of a new chapter in his life as he revealed tying the knot on Friday.

The right-handed batter took to Instagram to share snaps from his nikah ceremony as fans flooded the comments section to express their joy and wish him the best as he opened a new chapter in life.

In the pictures posted from the ceremony, Mohammad Haris was seen dressed in a traditional white shalwar kameez, surrounded by close family and friends.

In the caption of his post, the young cricketer wrote, “Nikkah day and forever Alhamdulillah for this blessing.”

Haris has recently led Pakistan Shaheens for two 50-over matches and the Top End T20 series, between August 4 and 18 in Darwin, Australia.

The wicketkeeping batter has also captained Pakistan Shaheens in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Under his captaincy, the Greenshirts defeated India in the final to retain the title.

Mohammad Haris is set to lead the Stallions in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, scheduled to begin from September 12 and will run through September 29 in Faisalabad.

Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel was appointed captain of the Dolphins, former Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the Lions and the Panthers will be skippered by former white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Ex-all-format vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan will captain the Wolves in the 50-over tournament which will be played in a single-league format.