Kamran Akmal declares Mohammad Rizwan unfit for captaincy

Former wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has strongly criticised Mohammad Rizwan, saying he is not fit for captaincy and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must take a clear decision about it.

Speaking on ARY News’ sports show, Kamran Akmal said that Rizwan does not deserve the kind of authority he currently has.

Akmal said, “If the Pakistan Cricket Board has the courage, they should make a firm decision and never give such powers to him again. He is simply not captain material.”

He heavily criticised Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership of Multan Sultans during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), especially after their match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Kamran Akmal said Rizwan’s team selection and his approach to the game were hard to understand. “The way he set up the team against Peshawar and the manner in which they played was beyond comprehension,” he said.

Kamran Akmal also pointed out that before this, Multan Sultans had lost 7 out of 9 matches, yet no one questioned their strategy. “Now, after what happened against Peshawar Zalmi, everyone is talking,” he added.

He said people across the board are raising concerns about how the image of the PSL is being damaged, even though many have worked hard to build it into a brand. “Will the PCB take this seriously?” he questioned.

Sports journalist Shahid Hashmi added that Multan’s power-hitting coach, Julian Wood, admitted that the team never recovered after their first match loss. “What kind of management ruins the next ten matches after losing just one?” Hashmi asked.

Former cricketer Basit Ali also weighed in, questioning why Multan Sultans let go of players like Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Ali. “Who told them to drop these players?” he asked.

The growing criticism suggests increasing frustration with how Multan Sultans have been managed and how Mohammad Rizwan’s decisions are affecting not just the team but the overall image of the league.