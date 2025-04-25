Mohammad Rizwan opens up on Iftikhar, Munro controversy

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has broken his silence on his altercation with Islamabad United’s Colin Munro during their PSL 10 clash.

Controversy erupted when Munro accused Sultans’ all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking, leading Rizwan to get in an argument with the batter.

A video clip of the heated exchange quickly went viral on PSL’s official social media handles.

In response, the two players were fined 30 per cent of their match fees for a level 2 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

During an interaction with the media on Friday, the Multan Sultans captain was asked about his views on the incident.

Responding to the question, Mohammad Rizwan said, “As per my understanding, it is the umpire and match referee’s job to take action.”

According to the wicketkeeping batter, he was telling Colin Munro that it was the match officials’ job to check Iftikhar Ahmed’s bowling action.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Sultans have been going through a rough patch in the PSL 10 as they are placed at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from their last five games.

Their first and only victory in the ongoing tournament came in their fourth game against Lahore Qalandars.

However, Islamabad United defeated the side in the following game.

In the same interview, the Multan Sultans captain partially blamed poor fielding for the defeats in the PSL 10, saying that fielding lapses make it challenging for the whole team.

“After conceding 235 in the first game, you can see our bowling improved in the next matches. I think the mistake is in our fielding. If we give opportunities to batters, then we have to dismiss 13 to 14 instead of 11 players,” he said.