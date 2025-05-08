Mohammad Rizwan pens powerful note amid Pakistan-India tensions

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has shared a powerful message amid the rising tensions with India.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after India launched drone attacks on multiple cities in Pakistan earlier today.

According to DG ISPR, at least one civilian was martyred and four soldiers were injured in Indian drone attacks.

The attacks came after Pakistan shot down five Indian jets and multiple drones.

Amid the attacks, Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has reiterated the nation’s resolve in the face of India’s aggression.

“Hum ne Allah SWT k pak kalam se yeh seekha hai ke jung mat karo — lekin agar tum par jung thop di jaye, to phir Peeche mat hato (We have learned from Allah’s Book not to fight – but do not back down if the war is imposed on you),” he wrote in a post on X.

“Pakistan bohot arse se dehshatgardi ka shikar raha hai. Hamari naslain goliyon ki tartarahat aur dhamakon ki goonj sun kar badi hui hain (Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism for a long time. Our generations grew up hearing the sounds of bullets and blasts),” Mohammad Rizwan added.

The Pakistan ODI captain pointed out the sacrifices made by martyrs, saying that Pakistan’s youth would happily give their lives for the country.

“Aisi qaum ko koi hara nahi sakta. Un par musallat ki gayi har jung unhein aur zyada jorne, jagane, aur mazboot banane ka sabab banti hai (A nation like this cannot be defeated. Every war imposed on them makes them more united, vigilant and strong),” he wrote.

Mohammad Rizwan concluded by urging the nation not to lose hope and keep believing.