Rizwan registers unwanted record with fifty in first South Africa T20I

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was severely criticised for his slow strike rate in his inning during Tuesday’s first PAK v SA T20I.

Chasing a target of 184 runs, the right-handed batter opened the inning with the star batter Babar Azam.

Despite taking considerable time at the crease, Mohammad Rizwan found it difficult to start going and managed to complete his fifty in 52 balls.

With the 52-ball fifty, the Pakistan captain registered the unwanted record for the fourth slowest half-century in the T20Is.

The wicketkeeping batter played more than half the balls of the Pakistan inning, having played 62 deliveries and scored 74 runs at the strike rate of 119.35 in the first PAK v SA game in Durban.

Mohammad Rizwan also hit three sixes and five fours in his inning before his dismissal on the second ball of the ultimate over.

Pertinent to note here that Scottish batter Ryan Watson tops the list of batters with the slowest T20I fifty, as he completed his fifty in 54 balls against Kenya in the ICC World T20 Qualifier.

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir is the second on the list, having completed his half-century in 54 deliveries against Australia in 2012.

The third spot is occupied by former Pakistan batter Shoaib Khan, who scored a half-century in 53 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2008.

Meanwhile, South Africa lead the three-match PAK v SA series 1-0 after securing a thrilling victory in the first T20I against Pakistan a day earlier.

The tourists, while chasing a target of 184 runs, fell short by 11 runs as they were restricted to 172-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was the highest run-getter for Pakistan, having a played a 74-run knock in the game.