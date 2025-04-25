Mohammad Rizwan rues fielding lapses in Sultans’ PSL 10 defeats

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has termed the fielding lapses a major concern as they find it tough to gain momentum in the ongoing PSL 10.

Sultans are placed at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from their last five games.

They tasted their first victory in their fourth game, played against Lahore Qalandars. However, Islamabad United defeated the side in the following game.

While fans and experts suggested that Multan Sultans were not playing with the right team combination, Mohammad Rizwan has lamented the fielding lapses in their PSL 10 games.

“After conceding 235 in the first game, you can see our bowling improved in the next matches. I think the mistake is in our fielding. If we give opportunities to batters, then we have to dismiss 13 to 14 instead of 11 players,” he said.

According to the Multan Sultans captain, the pitch and ground conditions do not allow the fielding side to give continuous chances to batters.

On Multan Sultans’ team combination, Mohammad Rizwan said that reshuffling becomes necessary to abide by the rules.

“In franchise cricket, you have to reshuffle the team when you have to play three to four overseas and an emerging player. Because of that, you can see current Pakistan players are sitting on the bench,” he said.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeping batter expressed hope that the side will make a comeback in the PSL 10 by winning their remaining games.

“We are not concerned by the points table, but we have to play good cricket,” he said.