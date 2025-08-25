PCB addresses rumors about replacing Rizwan, Shan Masood as captains

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday dismissed rumors of changes in team captaincy, denying reports that Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood could be replaced as white-ball and red-ball skippers.

Speculation had been circulating on mainstream media as well as social media suggesting Salman Ali Agha was being considered to lead the ODI side in place of Rizwan, while Saud Shakeel could replace Shan Masood as Test captain.

In a statement on X, the PCB rejected the claims, clarifying that the matter has neither been discussed in the selection committee meeting nor has any player’s central contract category been changed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board termed all such reports “baseless.”

پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ کی تردید پی سی بی نے ان خبروں کی سختی سے تردید کی ہے کہ پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ ون ڈے کیلئے محمد رضوان کی جگہ سلمان علی آغا کو کپتان بنانے اور ٹیسٹ میچںز میں شان مسعود کی جگہ سعود شکیل کو کپتان بنانے پر غور کر رہا ہے۔ تا حال نہ تو سلیکشن کمیٹی میں یہ معاملہ زیر غور… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 25, 2025

Earlier, the PCB announced the new men’s central contracts for the upcoming year, expanding the list from 27 players to 30, while demoting star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, ARY News reported.

According to the PCB, players have been placed in Categories B, C, and D based on performance, with 10 players in each group. The board has abolished Category A, which previously included top performers.

As a result, star batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been moved down from Category A to Category B.

Joining them in Category B are Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha.

Category C features Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and Noman Ali.