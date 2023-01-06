Mohammad Rizwan speaks up on Sarfaraz Ahmed’s performance

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a brilliant century and nearly took his team to a series-levelling memorable victory in the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan, chasing 319 runs to win, fell 15 runs short of victory as they were 304-9 at stumps on the fifth day.

Sarfaraz Ahmed stood out from the rest of the batters in the second innings by top-scoring with 118 from 176 deliveries with nine fours and a six to his name.

He put on a 126-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (32 from 146). Moreover, he put on a 70-run stand with Agha Salman (30 from 49).

His brilliant performance won his teammates and social media.

Mohammad Rizwan, who got replaced by Sarfaraz Ahmed in the two-match Test series, praised the latter’s performance. He said that his hard work and belief in the Almighty Allah paid off.

Mohammad Rizwan added that he is so happy for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s “Player of The Tournament” award as if he himself had received the honour.

Brilliant knock by Saifi bhai again. This is what hardwork and belief in Allah get you. Mujhe Saifi bhai k Man of the Series hone se aisi hi khushi jase ye mujhe mila ho. Balnk yaqeenan us se bhi zada. Khush rahain @SarfarazA_54 bhai. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) January 6, 2023

The wicketkeeper batter was named the “Player of The Match” too.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz Ahmed made an emphatic comeback to the national side.

Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scored in the two-match Test series with 335 runs from four innings. He scored three half-centuries and a ton in the matches. He batted at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 65.17.

