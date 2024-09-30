Mohammad Rizwan’s world record broken

West Indies’ wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has etched his name in T20 history by setting a new record for the most runs in a calendar year.

Playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Pooran shattered Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan’s record of 2,036 runs, set in 2021.

Pooran required just five runs to break the record and achieved the feat in the first over against Barbados Royals. His total for the year now stands at an astonishing 2,059 runs from 65 innings, with a remarkable strike rate of 160.63.

Pooran’s stellar form has propelled him past another milestone, becoming the first player to hit over 150 sixes in a single year, breaking Chris Gayle’s record.

In the ongoing CPL 2024, Pooran has amassed 312 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 175.28. His recent performance helped secure a 30-run victory against Barbados Royals.

South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks trails behind with 1,555 runs, followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam with 1,480 runs.