PCB decides to remove Women’s head coach Mohammad Wasim after World Cup debacle

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to remove the Women’s team head coach Mohammad Wasim following the team’s dismal performance in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, sources confirmed on Sunday.

According to PCB sources, the women’s team failed to win a single match in the tournament, despite Wasim being granted full authority over team selection and management decisions.

Pakistan ended their campaign without a victory, with three of their seven matches washed out due to rain. The team’s batting performance was also widely criticised throughout the event.

“Mohammad Wasim was given complete powers to select the squad and devise strategy, but he failed,” sources said.

The PCB is expected to announce a new coaching setup soon as part of broader efforts to restructure women’s cricket in Pakistan.

Sources further indicated that the board aims to strengthen ties with other cricket boards to secure more opportunities for Pakistani women cricketers in foreign leagues, a move seen as vital for bridging the competitive gap at the global level.

Earlier, South Africa hammered Pakistan by 150 runs in a rain-marred Women’s World Cup match on Tuesday. Pakistan’s exit from the World Cup means the semi-finals and the final on November 2 will be played in India.

Sri Lanka were chosen as co-hosts with India to accomodate Pakistan matches at a neutral venue as part of a compromise deal.

India and Pakistan only meet in cricket in international tournaments and on neutral territory.