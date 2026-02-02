Mohammad Yousaf backs Pakistan’s decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Yousaf has voiced support for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India.

Reacting on social media platform X (Twitter), Mohammad Yousaf described the move as a difficult but necessary decision, stressing that national principles must take precedence over commercial considerations.

He said the selective influence dominating international cricket must come to an end if the sport is to be truly global.

“We play with pride, but we also stand for equality and justice in sport,” Yousaf said, underlining the importance of fairness and integrity in the global game.

A tough but necessary stand by our Government. Principles must come before commercial interests. The ‘selective’ influence in world cricket needs to end for the game to truly be global. We play with pride, but we also stand for equality and justice in sports.#ICC #BCCI #BCB… — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 1, 2026

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Following the meeting, the government approved the national cricket team to take part in the tournament. However, it was decided that the men in green would not play their scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026, in line with the government’s directives.

The discussions focused on ensuring the team’s participation while addressing security, scheduling, and diplomatic considerations. The decision reflects a balance between Pakistan’s commitment to international cricket and national policy.