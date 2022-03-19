Saturday, March 19, 2022
Mohammad Yousaf pens heartfelt goodbye note for daughter

Mohammad Yousaf – batting coach of Pakistan’s cricket team – pens a heartfelt goodbye note for his daughter on her wedding day.

Former skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team, Mohammad Yousaf shared the joyful news of his daughter’s wedding with fans on the micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday.

Sharing a picture with his daughter from the wedding day on the social site, the batting coach noted some emotional phrases along to wish her goodbye.

“My dearest daughter, your day to leave is here at last,” the father addressed his girl, as he recollected the memories of her early days in the house, in a poetic manner.

Furthermore, he wished good fortune to the ‘the light of his eyes’  and bid her farewell onto this new journey of life.

A number of current and former cricketers responded to the tweet to express their good wishes for the bride.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Yousaf had taken a break from the coaching of the national cricket team for his daughter’s wedding, and will rejoin the squad on March 21 for the third test match against Australia.

