Mohammad Yousaf pens heartfelt goodbye note for daughter

Mohammad Yousaf – batting coach of Pakistan’s cricket team – pens a heartfelt goodbye note for his daughter on her wedding day.

Former skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team, Mohammad Yousaf shared the joyful news of his daughter’s wedding with fans on the micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday.

Sharing a picture with his daughter from the wedding day on the social site, the batting coach noted some emotional phrases along to wish her goodbye.

میری گڑیا تری رخصت کا دن بھی آ گیا آخر

سمٹ آیا ہے آنکھوں میں تیرا بیتا ہوا بچپن

ابھی کل کی ہی باتیں ہیں تو اک ننھی سی گڑیا تھی

میرےآنگن میں ٹھہریں کی تری یادیں تری باتیں

لومبارک ہو تمہیں وقت سفراب الوداع

جاو بابل کےنگرسےاپنےگھر

الوداع

اےمری دخترمری نورنظر اب الوداع pic.twitter.com/hsYYtulmL3 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) March 18, 2022

“My dearest daughter, your day to leave is here at last,” the father addressed his girl, as he recollected the memories of her early days in the house, in a poetic manner.

Furthermore, he wished good fortune to the ‘the light of his eyes’ and bid her farewell onto this new journey of life.

A number of current and former cricketers responded to the tweet to express their good wishes for the bride.

بہت بہت مبارک ہو یوسف بھائئ ❤️ — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 18, 2022

بہت بہت مبارک ہو ❤️ — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 18, 2022

Bohat bohat Mubarak @yousaf1788 bhai . ALLAH achay naseeb kry . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) March 18, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Yousaf had taken a break from the coaching of the national cricket team for his daughter’s wedding, and will rejoin the squad on March 21 for the third test match against Australia.

