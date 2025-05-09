Mohammad Yousuf slams Indian government over ‘false flag’ attacks

Former captain Mohammad Yousuf has slammed the Indian government over its continuous aggression against Pakistan.

India launched missile attacks on multiple Pakistani cities, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke on May 7, resulting in the martyrdom of 26 civilians, including children.

In a swift response, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters.

The Indian jets, downed in various locations, included three Rafale jets, a Su-30, and a MiG-29 fighter plane.

India continued its aggression against Pakistan by launching a drone attack on civilian areas in multiple cities in the following days.

Following the attacks, Former captain Mohammad Yousuf labelled the Indian government an RSS-backed ‘terrorist entity.’

“The RSS-backed Indian government BJP is nothing short of a terrorist entity—spreading fear among its neighbors, oppressing its own citizens, particularly Sikhs and Muslims, and orchestrating false flag attacks to advance its agenda,” he wrote in a post on X.

Mohammad Yousuf reiterated the nation’s steadfastness in the face of escalating tensions due to India’s continuous provocations.

“We are a proud nation, steadfast in our support for our courageous armed forces. May Allah protect and guide us all,” the former Pakistan captain said.

It is worth noting here that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has vowed to refrain from targeting Indian civilians in any retaliatory actions.

In an earlier interview, Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan-India conflict has reached a dead end and that there is no room for reducing tensions, terming India’s attack on civilian areas as cowardly.

The defence minister said that Pakistan’s response to drone attacks is now certain and that the country will target Indian military installations.

He also appreciated the international community’s efforts, led by the US, to reduce tensions between Pakistan and India.