Mohammad Hafeez predicts Rohit Sharma’s future

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez criticized India captain Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills.

He said the Indian captain’s body language is weak and it showed in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Hong Kong.

“Look at his expression,” he said. “This was after the match was over, India won by 40 runs. I am talking about the body language when Rohit Sharma walked out for the toss. I thought it was a very weak body language. He looked scared and confused. From what I have observed during the match, captaincy is adding a lot of pressure to Rohit Sharma. He is facing a lot of problems.”

The right-handed batter and spinner said the pressure of leading the side has got to him.

“Also, the pressure of leading India. He has been saying a lot of things about brand of cricket, we will play positively… this and that, but it’s not reflecting in the way the team is playing. It’s not reflecting by his own body language. It’s easy to talk but to do it and show it on the field is difficult,” he said.

Mohammad Hafeez predicted the right-handed batter will not be captain for long.

He said: “His form and all things that are going on with him, from what I can see… I was also a captain, so if you are under pressure when leading the side. I have seen Rohit on a lot of occassions, he enjoys himself but now he is not expressing himself. A lot of things are going on in his mind, he is under pressure and I feel sorry for him.”

