Shami opted out of England Tests over lack of confidence: report

Pacer Mohammed Shami was a notable exclusion from the India squad for the IND vs ENG Test series earlier this year.

The India pace battery for the five-match away Test series was spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Bumrah played three Tests and was rested for second and fifth Tests to manage his workload.

In his absence, Siraj led the India bowling attack and played a pivotal role in guiding his team to victory in the final IND vs ENG Test to draw the series 2-2.

However, Bumrah’s absence in the two Tests sparked a debate about the exclusion of Mohammed Shami, who had been an integral part of the India bowling lineup throughout years.

A new report from an Indian media outlet has now revealed the seamer was not confident about his fitness to participate in the five-match IND vs ENG Test series.

“First of all, he wasn’t dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn’t travel to England,” the publication quoted a BCCI source as saying.

According to the BCCI official, Mohammed Shami was left out after he failed to give assurance about his fitness.

“After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was pretty much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn’t sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing,” the BCCI official said.

Additionally, the Indian board also intended to include a young bowler in place of Mohammed Shami, who is around 35 years old.

Shami, who has been out of the India Test squad for around two years, would return to action in the upcoming edition of Duleep Trophy, India’s top domestic tournament.