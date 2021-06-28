Mohenjo Daro opens after Sindh eases restrictions on tourism spots

LARKANA: As COVID-19 restrictions being eased in Sindh, the ancient city of Mohenjo Daro has been opened for tourists after four months closure, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial government had imposed ban on visit to the tourist spots, including Mohenjo Daro, Keenjhar Lake, Gorakh Hill Station and other spots amid raging third wave of COVID-19 in Sindh.

The government has now started easing coronavirus restrictions after decline in pandemic cases in the province.

Tourists used to visit the ancient city near Larkana have started to return the 26th century B.C. Mohenjo Daro in Sindh, one of the largest cities in the Indus Valley civilization.

The Sindh government on Sunday also notified to reopen the shrines, indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks across the province from Monday (today) under strict SOPs.

Sindh Auqaf Department has notified reopening of the shrines in the province that were closed down owing to upsurge in coronavirus cases amid third wave of the pandemic.

Easing the restrictions in the province, the notification advised the devotees to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as to perform ablution from their homes before arriving at the shrines, wearing masks and keeping social distance along with the use of hand sanitizers.