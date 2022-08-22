Mohenjo Daro receives heavy rainfall of 529mm in four days

KARACHI: Larkana, Mohenjo Daro and adjoining areas have received incessant heavy rainfall resulting in flash floods in the region, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Met Office Mohenjo Daro and Larkana have received 529mm and 488mm rainfall respectively in last four days.

It is yet to be assessed how much damage this devastating rainfall has done to Mohenjo Daro, the 5000 years old ancient archeological site.

Upper Sindh remains focus of heavy rainfall in last few days. According to a weather report Larkana has received 157.3mm rainfall in a day, while Khairpur 99mm, Mohenjo Daro 89mm, Sukkur 69mm, Rohri 58mm, Jacobabad 46mm, Padidan 40mm and Shaheed Benazirabad 20mm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall has played havoc in Sindh as at least 30 persons died and hundreds others have been injured in various parts of the province.

In Khairpur rooftop of a house collapsed leaving four persons dead, sources said. In another rain-related incident in Larkana seven persons including a mother and her daughter lost lives.

Moreover, five children were drowned while swimming in a canal in Tando Allahyar. Local divers saved three children, while two others were died in the incident.

Low-lying areas in Kandhkot and Sanghar have drowned under the rainwater.

A continued rainfall for two days’ in Shikarpur made a waterway for boats running from Ghanta Ghar Chowk of the city to the station, according to local sources.

In Sukkur, the third larges city of Sindh, rainwater entered in a hospital. Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu, Taunsa and Punjnad barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

