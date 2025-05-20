Mohenjo Daro: UNESCO resumes excavation work after 18 years

LARKANA: Excavation work has been resumed at the world heritage archaeological site of Mohenjo Daro under the supervision of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The excavation work is being carried out at the western site of the ruins, marking the first such effort in 18 years.

During the last excavation, several rare and historically significant artifacts were discovered. Prior to that, major series of excavations were conducted in 1964 and 1965 by American archaeologist George F. Dales.

In 2023, a team of experts announced unearthing a pot full of copper coins from the archaeological site, Mohenjo Daro, which they saw as the first remarkable discovery of artefacts at the 5,000-year-old city remains after 93 years.

Sources disclosed that a group of labourers were excavating a collapsed wall when they came across a pot full of ancient copper coins in the ancient city.

Director of Archaeology Mohenjodaro, Dr Syed Shakir Shah, who led the team comprising archaeological conservator Ghulam Shabir Joyo, had confirmed that the staff busy with preservation work had stumbled upon the pot of coins on Wednesday.

Sources said that the jar of coins weighing about five and a half kilogram was later shifted to the soil testing laboratory.

Tourists used to visit the 26th century B.C. Mohenjo Daro near Larkana in Sindh, one of the largest cities in of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization.