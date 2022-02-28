Mohsin Baig files bail plea in another case

ISLAMABAD: Media personality Mohsin Baig Monday filed an application in an anti-terrorism court seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to alleged attack on Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials during a raid at his residence in Islamabad.

ATC Judge Mohammad Ali Warraich will hear the plea tomorrow (Tuesday). Baig has already been granted bail in an illegal weapon case. A court granted him bail against a surety bond of Rs30,000.

Margalla police filed two cases against Mohsin Baig after he allegedly attacked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials who arrived at his residence in Islamabad to arrest him on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

On Feb 21, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued contempt of court notice to Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Babar Bakht on petitions seeking dismissal of cases against journalists Mohsin Baig.

Sardar Lateef Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of Baig’s wife, while Advocate General Niazullah Niazi represented the state in the case. During the proceedings, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) abused its power.

The chief justice (CJ) of IHC remarked, “Why should we not register contempt of court case against the FIA? Do they think they are above the law?”

