Mohsin Baig’s physical remand extended for two days

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of media personality Mohsin Baig by two days.

Police produced Baig before Judge Mohammad Ali Warraich after the completion of his previous remand. The court extended his physical remand for two days with a direction for the police to produce him at the next hearing on Feb 23.

Baig’s lawyer filed another application seeking provision of medical reports of the journalist.

The court issued a notice to the Poly Clinic Hospitals to submit medical record of the accused on Feb 23.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued contempt of court notice to Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Babar Bakht on petitions seeking dismissal of cases against journalists Mohsin Baig.

Sardar Lateef Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of Baig’s wife, while Advocate General Niazullah Niazi represented the state in the case. During the proceedings, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) abused its power.

The chief justice (CJ) of IHC remarked, “Why should we not register contempt of court case against the FIA? Do they think they are above the law?”

