Mohsin Dawar’s name to be removed from ECL under one-time permission

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has decided to remove the name of MNA Mohsin Dawa from the exit control list (ECL) under the one-time permission, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mohsin Dawar is to be granted permission under the existing law of one-time permission and a summary in this regard has been prepared by the Interior Ministry.

The summary will be forwarded to the federal cabinet and after approval, the permission will be granted to Dawar. Meanwhile, the names of 23 more political personalities have been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The names of Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former federal secretary, Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharat Cheema have been removed from the ECL.

Last week, the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Faryal Tapur and other important political personalities have been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL), said.

As per details, the names of more than 100 political personalities including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Faryal Talpur, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and others have been removed from the ECL.

