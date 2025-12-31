Mohsin Naqvi announces plots, international scholarships for police officials

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced a range of incentives for police officers, including residential plots, international scholarships, and other welfare benefits.

Naqvi visited the National Police Foundation (NPF) headquarters in Islamabad, where he chaired a high-level meeting attended by all directors, deputy directors, and relevant officials of the foundation. During the briefing, officials apprised the minister of the foundation’s overall performance and ongoing welfare projects for police personnel.

The interior minister made several key announcements aimed at improving the welfare of police employees. He announced that trainee Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) at the National Police Academy would be provided residential plots every year on easy instalments.

He further announced that each year, 10 police officers—including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and assistant sub-inspectors—from across Pakistan would be sent abroad on scholarships to attend police professional courses.

In addition, five officers of SP and SSP ranks will be awarded international scholarships annually to pursue degrees in artificial intelligence.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to further increase the resources of the National Police Foundation. He praised the NPF team for successfully transforming the institution from a loss-making entity into a surplus-generating organisation.

Reaffirming his commitment, the interior minister said the National Police Foundation would be developed into a highly active and dynamic institution dedicated to the welfare and well-being of police personnel across the country.