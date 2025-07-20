Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Kabul for one-day official visit

web analytics
By Web Desk
KABUL: Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Kabul on a one-day official visit to Afghanistan.

He was received at the airport by Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari, along with other senior officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Sirajuddin Haqqani. In addition, he will engage with other senior members of the Afghan government as part of broader diplomatic discussions.

The visit is expected to focus on key issues of mutual interest, including border management, security cooperation, and the repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan called on the international community to “speak with one voice” in order to hold the Taliban to their commitments, including not to allow the use of Afghan soil against any country and to ensure the shared goal of a stable and prosperous Afghanistan free from terrorism.

“We continue to see attempts by TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) terrorists to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN General Assembly, which also adopted a resolution calling on the Taliban to uphold human rights, adhere to international law and take decisive action against terrorism, amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan, the Pakistani envoy said, “We also have credible evidence of collaboration between the TTP and other groups, such as the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) and its Majeed Brigade, aimed at disrupting strategic infrastructure and economic development projects in Pakistan.”

