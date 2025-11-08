Mohsin Naqvi, BCCI hold informal talks over Asia Cup trophy row

Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced that an informal meeting took place with Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), regarding the controversy surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, according to Indian media reports.

The ongoing issue began when India’s Suryakumar Yadav-led team won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan on September 28.

However, they declined to accept the winners’ trophy and medals from Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The presentation ceremony was delayed for nearly an hour as negotiations continued backstage before ending abruptly without a trophy handover, leaving the silverware stranded at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to the Press Trust of India (PTI) that ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta facilitated discussions between the two boards during the recent ICC meetings held in Dubai.

“I was part of both the formal and informal ICC meetings. The issue wasn’t on the official agenda, but the ICC facilitated a separate discussion between myself and Mohsin Naqvi,” Saikia said.

“It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides participated cordially, and the ice has been broken. Now, different options are being explored to settle this issue amicably,” he added.

The Asia Cup trophy, which has remained under the supervision of ACC staff in Dubai, reportedly cannot be moved without Naqvi’s approval.

Both boards are now said to be working towards a mutually agreeable solution, with the possibility of a neutral ceremony being considered.