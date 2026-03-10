Mohsin Naqvi, clerics agree to reduce procession duration

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with prominent clerics from across Pakistan to discuss arrangements for Muharram and other religious processions.

In light of the current situation, the clerics and the Interior Minister agreed that all processions on 21st Ramadan, marking the Youm-e-Ali (R.A), will conclude by Maghrib prayers nationwide. A similar reduction in the duration of other processions was also decided.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that all possible measures will be taken to ensure the safety and convenience of participants.

He acknowledged the support clerics have consistently provided to Pakistan during challenging times, adding that “today, Pakistan once again calls for unity and solidarity.”

He further praised the clerics for promoting brotherhood and national harmony in the present circumstances. The scholars assured the government of their full cooperation, pledging to counter any divisive schemes through unity.

Expressing gratitude for their commitment, Minister Naqvi thanked all the clerics for their cooperation.

Earlier, 35 people were killed in a suicide attack targeting a mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai area.

Investigators disclosed key details about the suicide bomber who carried out the deadly attack.

According to official sources, the attacker has been identified as 25-year-old Yasir. He reportedly used between four and six kilograms of explosives packed with ball bearings.

Sources said Yasir fired two shots before entering the mosque and another six shots inside before detonating his suicide jacket. All bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Police revealed that Yasir had been missing from his home for over a year and remained in intermittent contact with his family via phone calls during that period.

Investigators said the bomber had conducted a recce of the mosque before the attack. He travelled from Nowshera to Islamabad using public transport while wearing the suicide jacket.