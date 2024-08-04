Mohsin Naqvi expresses solidarity with martyrs’ families on Police’ martyrs Day

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tributes to the great sacrifices of police martyrs on Police Martyrs’ Day being observed on Sunday.

In a message on Police Martyrs’ Day, he said that this day is a reminder of the unforgettable sacrifices of brave police personnel who are the pride of the entire nation.

Interior Minister said that police officers and personnel have always been at the forefront in curbing crimes.

He praised the exemplary services of police forces in all provinces for maintaining peace and order. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of police officers and personnel in the war against terrorism, saying that they have written history with their precious blood.

Furthermore, he said that SSP Ashraf Marth, Captain Mubeen, and all police martyrs are always alive in our hearts and will remain so. The sacrifices of police martyrs are invaluable which can never be forgotten.

Interior Minister stated that on Police Martyrs’ Day, we express solidarity with the families of martyrs. He emphasized that we stand with the families of police martyrs and will also be there for them.

He said that welfare of the families of police martyrs is responsibility of the government.

Interior Minister reiterated that a true nation always honors its martyrs. He underscored that there will be no compromise regarding the honor and respect of martyrs.