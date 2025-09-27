Mohsin Naqvi, FBI director discuss counterterrorism, illegal immigration

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Saturday, during his official visit to Washington.

The two officials discussed cooperation in key areas including counterterrorism, illegal immigration, and officer exchange programs.

In a post on X, Naqvi described the meeting as “excellent” and praised the FBI director’s professionalism.

“Had an excellent meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel. We discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counter-terrorism, and officer exchange programs. His professionalism and vision make him a great partner to work with,” the minister wrote.

Washington DC : Had an excellent meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel. We discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counter-terrorism, and officer exchange programs. His professionalism and vision make him a great partner to work with. pic.twitter.com/CVKtSSL6Gl — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for London after a hectic week-long visit to the United States during which he led the Pakistan delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister also met US President Donald Trump at the White House, a meeting in which Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asif Munir, joined him.

Read More: FO addresses controversy surrounding woman seated behind Khawaja Asif at UNSC

This was PM Shehbaz’s third time to head the Pakistani delegation to the UN Assembly. Before his departure, he addressed the General Assembly, outlining Pakistan’s position on a wide range of issues on the Assembly agenda.