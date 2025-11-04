Mohsin Naqvi lauds international cricket return in Faisalabad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his delight over the return of international cricket to Faisalabad after a 17-year hiatus on Tuesday.

The historic Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad celebrated the return of international cricket with the first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa.

Taking to the social media platform X, Mohsin Naqvi hailed the moment as a proud milestone for the city and Pakistani cricket fans.

“After 17 long years, international cricket finally returns to Faisalabad,” he wrote.

“Delighted to see the excitement as Pakistan and South Africa begin the ODI series here in Pakistan’s own ‘Manchester’. The passion of Faisalabad’s people for cricket is truly unmatched. Insha’Allah, Faisalabad will continue to host international matches in the future.”

The opening ODI marks the city’s first international fixture since April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

All three matches of the series are scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium, with the remaining ODIs to be played on November 6 and 8.

The limited-overs contest follows an eventful tour for the Proteas, a 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series and a 2-1 T20I win for Pakistan.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times in ODIs, with South Africa holding the edge with 52 wins compared to Pakistan’s 34 victories, while one match ended without a result.