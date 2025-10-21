Mohsin Naqvi engages Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on post-Muridke situation

KARACHI: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met prominent religious leaders Sarwat Ejaz Qadri and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman during his visit to Karachi on Tuesday, where they discussed the prevailing political situation and recent developments following the Muridke incident, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Mohsin Naqvi called on Sunni Tehreek Chairman Sarwat Ejaz Qadri at his residence, where he was accompanied by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon. The meeting was also attended by Allama Bilal Abbas Qadri, and discussions centered on the current political climate and post-Muridke situation.

Later, the interior minister visited the residence of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, where he met prominent scholars of Ahle Sunnat under Mufti Muneeb’s leadership. Sindh ministers Sharjeel Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were also present.

The meeting featured a detailed discussion on recent incidents and various religious and administrative matters. The scholars presented their viewpoints on multiple issues, which the interior minister Mohsin Naqvi listened to attentively.

Minister Naqvi assured the clerics that their legitimate concerns would be addressed on a priority basis, and emphasized that the government would not interfere in the affairs of mosques or seminaries.

It was also agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Islamabad soon for a more comprehensive dialogue. A focal person will be appointed to maintain continuous communication between the two sides, ensuring that all issues are resolved through coordination and mutual understanding.

A day earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation, and the country’s internal security. Mohsin Naqvi briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the government’s ongoing measures for maintaining law and order and improving internal security.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that the challenges facing Pakistan could only be overcome through unity and consensus among all political forces. The interior minister reiterated that collective efforts were essential for ensuring the country’s internal stability.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed satisfaction over the government’s recent security initiatives and appreciated the steps taken under Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership to strengthen peace across the country.