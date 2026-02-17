Mohsin Naqvi is a good man but not getting sound advice, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he made it clear on Indian media platforms that he would not tolerate any negative remarks about Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Speaking on ARY News program Khabar, Shoaib Akhtar said that Indian media misrepresented his comments. He clarified that his criticism was not directed at Mohsin Naqvi, but rather at those who are running international cricket.

He said he has been supporting Mohsin Naqvi for the past two to three years, describing him as a good person who genuinely wants to work. However, Shoaib Akhtar added that Mohsin Naqvi is not being given sound advice. “If he receives the right guidance, he can do a great deal for Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Akhtar noted that Mohsin Naqvi does not have deep knowledge of cricket and is actively seeking good advice, which, according to him, is currently lacking.

The former fast bowler also admitted that Pakistan’s team has failed to perform consistently over the past five to ten years. He said Shaheen Shah Afridi is not fully fit, while T20 cricket is not ideally suited to Babar Azam. He added that unless Babar is played as an opener, he is ineffective in the lower batting order.

Akhtar further said that Shadab Khan is an unnecessary selection in the team, stating that he does not understand his inclusion either. “We have created the wrong kind of stars,” he remarked.

He said India is playing cricket that is 50 years ahead, while Pakistan is stuck in the past. According to Akhtar, responsibility for this lies with everyone involved, as Pakistan has failed to invest in cricket infrastructure.

Reflecting on the past, Shoaib Akhtar said that Pakistan had defeated India on their home soil during his playing days. He criticised the system for turning the wrong individuals into stars, investing in them heavily, and appointing unsuitable coaches.